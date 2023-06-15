Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday said that collective efforts of the society can tackle any disaster or crisis which people of the nation showed during the Covid pandemic.

Om Birla said this while speaking during a programme to handover keys of the 20 houses built under ‘Shram Dham’ concept by Goa Speaker and Canacona MLA Ramesh Tawadkar in Cancona-South Goa.

With a view to addressing the housing needs of underprivileged people, Tawadkar has popularised the concept of ‘Shram Dham’, under which thousands of people are dedicating a day of the week to construct homes in Canacona.

“This concept will set an example in our country of how we can put collective efforts to build houses for underprivileged people, build schools, hospitals and Dharmshalas,” Birla, praising the concept of ‘Shram Dham’ said.

“This is a wonderful concept of collective efforts. We have shown to the world during Covid pandemic how we can tackle any crisis by collective efforts,” he said.

Tawadkar, a popular leader of the Schedule Tribe community in Goa, has said he intends to build 150 houses through public participation under the ‘Shram Dham’ concept.

“In next four years we will take care that all the underprivileged people of my constituency get the shelter. Nobody should remain without a house,” he said.

He said that the concept of ‘Shram Dham’ has garnered significant attention and admiration, wherein people across the state are donating and visiting the Canacona area to lend a helping hand to build homes for poor people.

Individuals are encouraged to contribute a minimum amount, starting from Re 1, and dedicate a day of their lives to build houses for these needy people, under this service-oriented concept.

“This concept was there in olden times, where villagers used to help each other. I have seen this during my childhood. Hence, I initiated this concept. I have gone through all stages of life and today I have reached this post of speaker,” Tawadkar said.

He said that the houses are constructed providing all needed facilities inside.

