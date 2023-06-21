INDIA

CPI(M) state secy Govindan in a spot over ‘derogatory’ remark against Cong leader Sudhakaran

NewsWire
0
0

The Kerala unit of Congress on Wednesday requested State Police chief Anil Kant to register a case against CPI(M) state secretary M.V.Govindan over his utterances regarding State Congress president K.Sudhakaran.

A Congress delegation led by KPCC general secretary T.U.Radhakrishnan and three other party office-bearers went to meet the police chief.

“We have filed a complaint demanding registration of case against Govindan for his statements as it has caused a huge dent to the image of the party and our president. There has been no mention of what Govindan has said in any of the police records. He did it purposely to incite trouble and hence appropriate action as per the law should be taken against him,” said Radhakrishnan to the media soon after meeting Kant.

On Sunday, the party organ published a report which was later referred to at a press conference by Govindan that Sudhakaran was present at the residence of now-jailed fraud antique dealer Monson Mavunkal when he was sexually abusing his domestic help’s daughter.

The report and statement came a day after Mavunkal was sentenced to life by the Ernakulam District POCSO court.

The case surfaced in 2022, when he was already in jail in a cheating case, after his former domestic help petitioned the police that her minor daughter sexually assaulted him in July 2019 at his house.

The court, on Saturday, found the man guilty of the crime and sentenced him to life.

Sudhakaran said that he will go to any extent to ensure that Govindan is taken to task for such a shameless act, not befitting the stature of a party’s state secretary.

20230621-153007

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Main Ki Karaan’ will be another winner: Sonu Nigam on release...

    Nothing Phone (1) now in India, starts from Rs 31,999 for...

    Nora Fatehi joins ED probe in Rs 200 cr money laundering...

    ‘Vaccination against hepatitis as important as against Covid’ (July 28 is...