The Kerala unit of Congress on Wednesday requested State Police chief Anil Kant to register a case against CPI(M) state secretary M.V.Govindan over his utterances regarding State Congress president K.Sudhakaran.

A Congress delegation led by KPCC general secretary T.U.Radhakrishnan and three other party office-bearers went to meet the police chief.

“We have filed a complaint demanding registration of case against Govindan for his statements as it has caused a huge dent to the image of the party and our president. There has been no mention of what Govindan has said in any of the police records. He did it purposely to incite trouble and hence appropriate action as per the law should be taken against him,” said Radhakrishnan to the media soon after meeting Kant.

On Sunday, the party organ published a report which was later referred to at a press conference by Govindan that Sudhakaran was present at the residence of now-jailed fraud antique dealer Monson Mavunkal when he was sexually abusing his domestic help’s daughter.

The report and statement came a day after Mavunkal was sentenced to life by the Ernakulam District POCSO court.

The case surfaced in 2022, when he was already in jail in a cheating case, after his former domestic help petitioned the police that her minor daughter sexually assaulted him in July 2019 at his house.

The court, on Saturday, found the man guilty of the crime and sentenced him to life.

Sudhakaran said that he will go to any extent to ensure that Govindan is taken to task for such a shameless act, not befitting the stature of a party’s state secretary.

