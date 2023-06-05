INDIA

Delhi BJP accuses Kejriwal of ‘insulting’ national anthem

The BJP on Monday accused Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of insulting the national anthem at an event organised on the occasion of World Environment Day at Thyagaraj Stadium.

In a video shared by the BJP, during the programme at the Thyagaraj Stadium, the commentator asks all to stand up for the national anthem. Soon after the announcement, Kejriwal gets up and leaves the venue. The commentator quickly says that Kejriwal’s schedule is busy, therefore he has to leave.

The BJP has called this act of Kejriwal an insult to the national anthem.

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said, “The one who cannot stand up for 52 seconds for the national anthem, how will they stand up for our national flag and country? Today, this happened in Delhi.”

“The national anthem was announced. Everyone stood in respect for the national anthem. It was just a minute that needed to be paused, but Mr. Kejriwal did not stop,” tweeted BJP leader Kapil Mishra.

The 37-second video of that programme has now gone viral on social media, with the BJP and a few others holding him guilty for the insult of the national anthem.

So far there was no official comment from the AAP regarding this.

