Delhi Police have arrested a member of an inter-state drug syndicate and recovered over 300 grams of heroin from his possession, an official said on Saturday.

The arrested individual has been identified as Mohd. Nazim (32), a resident of Badaun district in Uttar Pradesh.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said that on Friday, inputs were received about drug trafficking activity in the Kashmere Gate area.

“A raid was conducted near ISBT Kashmere Gate, and one person, later on identified as Nazim, was apprehended. During the personal search of the accused person, a fine quality of heroin weighing approximately 316 gm was recovered from his possession,” said the DCP.

On questioning, Nazim disclosed that his financial condition was bad, and he came to Delhi from his native town about six months ago and worked at a factory.

“Further, he disclosed that one Owaise, who is also a resident of Badaun lured him into the business of drug trafficking. Consequently, to live a lavish life and earn quick money, he started supplying heroin in retail in various parts of Delhi and NCR,” said the official.

Nazim further told police that he usually takes the contraband heroin from Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh and supplies the same in Delhi as well as in the NCR areas.

“On Friday, on the direction of Owaise, he had to supply the contraband drugs to someone in the area of Kashmere Gate area of Delhi but he was apprehended by the police,” the official added.

