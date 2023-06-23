Thousands of devotees descended to the Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati on Friday as the annual four-day Ambubachi Mela began.

The temple door was closed on Thursday midnight and will be reopened on June 26.

Devotees from all walks of life traveled miles to attend the festivities. The air was filled with zeal and devotion as the pulsating beats of the dhols (drums) and chants resounded.

The Assam government has made plans to accommodate the pilgrims as the celebrations of the hallowed event got underway.

The Pandu port camp was transformed by the government into a sheltered place for the pilgrims. The camp, which could accommodate up to 15,000 people, offered necessities including meals, suitable sanitation facilities, and bathing arrangements.

As they ascend the Nilachal Hill where the temple is located, pilgrims dressed in colourful traditional garb carry their wishes, prayers, and respect.

Guwahati experiences an invasion of hues, noises, and spiritual fervour as the Ambubachi Mela gets underway in full force.

The city will continue to be a pull for the devotees, bringing them closer to their spiritual beliefs and enabling them to experience the profound sense as the Ambubachi Mela plays out over the coming few days.

20230623-124805