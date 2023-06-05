A Delhi court on Monday sought the Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI) response to an application made by Dinesh Arora, an accused-turned-approver in the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

Arora’s application sought the withdrawal of the Look Out Circular (LOC) against him and questioned why it is still in effect despite his pardon. He mentioned in it that hr plans to travel to The Netherlands on June 15.

During the hearing, Special Judge M. K. Nagpal of the Rouse Avenue Court reprimanded the CBI and questioned the provision under which the LOC can be continued.

The judge then asked the CBI counsel to withdraw the LOC, warning that if the court issues an order, it would be strict in nature.

Counsel argued that the LOC was continued to ensure Arora’s presence in the country.

The court then asked the investigating officer and the advocate to provide the guidelines governing the issuance and withdrawal of LOCs.

The court had previously granted the CBI’s request to make Arora an approver in the case and had pardoned him on November 16 last year.

Former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who is alleged to be closely associated with Arora, is currently in judicial custody in connection with the excise policy cases registered by the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Earlier in the day, the high court dismissed Sisodia’s interim bail plea.

The next hearing on this matter is scheduled for June 8.

20230605-220804