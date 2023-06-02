SPORTSFOOTBALLINDIA

FC Goa appoint Manolo Marquez as club’s new head coach

FC Goa have appointed former Hyderabad FC head coach Manolo Marquez as the club’s new boss, the Gaurs announced on Friday.

Marquez who led Hyderabad FC to the Indian Super League (ISL) title in 2021-22 will arrive in Goa hoping to restore the club back among the elites in Indian football.

The Gaurs who have been one of the most consistent teams in the league having reached the knockout stage of the competition in six out of the nine seasons. However, they haven’t gone past the league stage in their last two campaigns.

Marquez took Hyderabad FC from the bottom of the table to being one of the most consistent sides in the league in the last three seasons.

He managed Hyderabad FC for 75 matches across all competitions and had a win% of 48. Since Marquez’s arrival in Indian football, only ATK Mohun Bagan has picked up more points (111) than his Hyderabad FC side (109), which shows the consistency with which his team has played.

The 54-year-old is known to play an assertive, possession-based style of play and is also known to groom youngsters and improve them over the course of time.

FC Goa who have a similar philosophy as a club will therefore be a perfect match for Marquez who will look to win the ISL title for the second time in his career with his new team.

The Gaurs who have played the most number of matches and have scored the most number of goals in ISL history are yet to win the elusive title having won the League Winners’ Shield in 2019-20 and will hope to end the drought with the Spaniard in charge.

