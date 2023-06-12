SPORTSFOOTBALLWORLD

Football: PSV Eindhoven name Peter Bosz new head coach as van Nistelrooy steps down

Dutch soccer club PSV Eindhoven appointed Peter Bosz as their new head coach on Monday, with the 59-year-old Dutchman signing a three-year contract.

Bosz succeeds Ruud van Nistelrooy, who decided to step down by the end of May, “due to a lack of support within the club.”

Without Van Nistelrooy, PSV Eindhoven managed to secure second place in the Eredivisie, the Dutch top league, behind champions Feyenoord, with which PSV qualified for the preliminary round of the Champions League.

According to PSV’s director of football Earnest Stewart, Bosz was the “absolute dream candidate”. The former Dutch international is a coach known for the attacking style of play of his teams, reports news agency Xinhua.

As a head coach, Bosz was at the helm of Dutch Eredivisie clubs Vitesse, Heracles Almelo and Ajax.

He reached the Europa League final with the Amsterdam outfit and then continued his career abroad, at Borussia Dortmund, Bayer Leverkusen and Olympique Lyonnais, where he was fired in October last year.

