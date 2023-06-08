SPORTSTENNISWORLD

French Open: ‘Hasn’t even been tested, she found her A game,’ Chirs Evert hails Swiatek after QF win over Coco Gauff

Former French Open champion Chris Evert believes that defending champion and world No.1 Iga Swiatek “hasn’t been tested” in the Roland Garros this year and praised her for finding her ‘A-Game’ when it mattered.

In a rematch of the last year’s French Open final, Swiatek maintained her undefeated record against Coco Gauff as she improved her head-to-head against the American to 7-0 with a 6-4, 6-2 victory on Court Philippe Chatrier on Wednesday.

In the match, Swiatek opened up a 3-1 lead but Gauff pegged back a break for 3-all and kept the Pole honest on serve two games later before Swiatek pounced. But, a break to love in game 10 has given Swiatek a 6-4 advantage.

“It was tighter than last year’s final. The first set was 4-4, 30-30, and I was thi’king ‘Wow, this is the highest quality women’s tennis match we’ve seen so far; they’re both playing so well,’, and then Iga just mentally – she’s just stronger.

“She challenges Coco to be mentally aware and, at the moment, every single point, and Iga can do that, whereas Coco at 19 cannot do that,” Evert told Eurosport.

In the second set, Swiatek stamped her authority with a break for 4-2 and the Pole held on from there to triumph over the American Teenager.

“The second set was less tense; Coco made a lot of forehand errors and was mis-hitting a few more balls. It wasn’t the highest quality, but you give credit to Iga, for coming out there against a dangerous opponent and finding her A-game.

“She hasn’t even been tested in this tournament. She found her A-game, and played remarkably well,” Evert said.

Swiatek is just two wins away from her third Roland-Garros trophy and at least one win from retaining the top spot with Aryna Sabalenka hot on her heels

Since Sabalenka has reached the semifinals, Swiatek needs to beat Beatriz Haddad Maia and reach the final to have a chance of staying at No.1. If Sabalenka reaches the final, Swiatek could hold on to No.1 only by winning the title.

20230608-115604

