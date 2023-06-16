INDIA

Giani Raghbir Singh is new Jathedar of Akal Takht

In a surprise decision, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Friday appointed Giani Raghbir Singh as the new Jathedar of the Akal Takht, replacing Giani Harpreet Singh.

The decision was taken at an emergency meeting of the SGPC executive body in Amritsar.

Giani Harpreet Singh will continue to be the Jathedar of the Takht Damdama Sahib in Bathinda.

SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami told the media that Giani Harpreet Singh was the acting Jathedar of the Akal Takht and he himself expressed his wish to relinquish the charge.

