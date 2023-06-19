SPORTSGOLFINDIA

Golf: Diksha Dagar ends tied third in German Masters for third top-10 finish in four starts

India’s Diksha Dagar produced her third top-10 finish in her last four starts, but a second win on the Ladies European Tour once again eluded her as she finished Tied-third in the Amundi German Masters.

Diksha (72) finished tied third with local German star, Sophie Hausmann (64) even as Dubai-based Kristyna Napoleaova beat Cara Gainer in the first playoff hole, after the two shot 71 each in the final round and totalled 14-under, to win the title.

Diksha, who began the fourth and final round two shots behind Cara Gainer and Kristyna Napoleaova, did stumble on the first hole with a bogey, but she soon found the rhythm with three birdies between the second and fifth and added a fourth birdie for the day and went into the shared lead after eight holes of the final day.

Then came the nightmare as Diksha bogeyed three holes in a row from ninth to 11th and dropped from 14-under to 11-under. With no gains nor losses in the last seven holes, Diksha finished with 72 and a total of 11-under and three behind Cara Gainer (71) and Kristyna Napoleaova (71), who went into a playoff. Kristyna went on to win the title on the first playoff hole.

Among the other Indians Avani Prashanth (70) found some steadiness that seemed to have deserted her after a brilliant first round of 65. She finished T-39, while Vani Kapoor (70) was T-56th and Ridhima Dilawari (80) was 69th.

Apart from the win in South Africa in 2019, this is the second-best result for Diksha in her Ladies European Tour (LET) career, just like the third place at Lacoste Ladies Open de France last year. She was also a part of the winning team at the Aramco Team Series in London in 2021.

