Environment Canada says that most of Ontario will experience a two-day heat event with daytime high temperatures expected to be near 30 degrees Celsius today and Friday. Overnight temperatures are expected to be in the high teens, providing little relief from the heat. Cooler temperatures return on Saturday.

While extreme heat affects everyone, the risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors.

“Drink plenty of water even before you feel thirsty and stay in a cool place,” Environment Canada advises. “Never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle.”

Hot and humid air can also bring deteriorating air quality and can result in the Air Quality Health Index (AQHI) approaching the high risk category, according to the national weather service.

A special air quality statement is in place due to the possibility of deteriorating air quality. Hot and sunny conditions are expected to cause increasing high levels of air pollution. Moderate risk AQHI values are expected throughout the day with the potential of short-term high risk AQHI values this afternoon into early this evening.

Individuals may experience symptoms such as increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath. Children, seniors, and those with cardiovascular or lung disease, such as asthma, are especially at risk.

Exposure to air pollution is particularly a concern for children, the elderly, and those who have underlying medical conditions such as lung or heart disease.