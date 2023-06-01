Punjabi University, Patiala (PUP), clinched the 3rd Khelo India University Games (KIUG) 2022 Uttar Pradesh (UP) field hockey men’s title, in a tight encounter defeating Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU), Amritsar, on penalties (3-2) on Thursday. Both teams were tied at three goals apiece after regulation time.

In the women’s category Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU), Rohtak, denied ITM, Gwalior, a hattrick of KIUG titles, defeating them 2-0 in the final played here at the Guru Gobind Singh Sports College (GGSSC) astro turf in Lucknow.

Sambalpur University clinched the bronze medal in the men’s category defeating Veer Bahadur Singh (VBS) Purvanchal University, while Punjabi University beat University of Mysore to secure the bronze in the Women’s category.

Double gold medals for Pragati in Archery

At the B.B.D University Cricket Ground, Pragati of Guru Kashi University (GKU), Talwandi Sabo, hogged the limelight, bagging a double gold in Compound Archery, the finals of which were held on competition day 10. She first secured the Compound Women’s Individual title and later joined hands with Simranjot Singh to win the gold in the mixed team category for her University.

Rishabh Yadav won the honours in the men’s individual category while Punjabi University secured both the gold medals in the team categories.

Fencing team events to start on Friday

The Fencing team events will start on Friday at the Ekana Sportz City Indoor Stadium in Lucknow, after the completion of the Individual events at the piste. Lokesh Vemani (Osmania University, Men’s Epee), Bebit Bright Hentry (GNDU, Men’s Sabre) and Maria Akshita (Jain University, Women’s Foil) secured the gold medals on offer on the day.

Badminton finalists identified

At the B.B.D Badminton Academy, Badminton finalists were identified and the medal matches will be played on Friday, the concluding day of the Games.

Jain University, Karnataka, will face off against University of Delhi in the Women’s category while Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) will meet Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU), Rohtak in the men’s finals.

Yogasana underway at Varanasi

At the SAC Indoor Hall in IIT  BHU in Varanasi, Yogasana competitions got underway with the first medals of the discipline awarded. RTM Nagpur University won the first gold on offer in the Traditional Yogasana Team event, with a total of 407 points. Kurukshetra University (KUK) followed with 398.42 points and Ranchi University secured the bronze with 393.1 points

