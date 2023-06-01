INDIA

CISF constable electrocuted to death in Delhi

A 38-year-old Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) constable was allegedly electrocuted to death in the bathroom of his rented accommodation in Delhi’s Ghitorni area, the police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday and the deceased has been identified as Rajiv, a resident of Birar village in Rajasthan.

According to the police, a PCR call was received at the Vasant Kunj South police station informing about a man getting injured at an apartment complex in Ghitorni, following which a police team was dispatched to the spot.

“On reaching the spot, the police found that Rajiv was taken to the Safdarjung Hospital. After a while, the police came to know that he was declared brought dead at the hospital,” said a senior police officer.

“No visible injury marks were found on the body of the deceased,” said the police.

“The deceased was working as a constable in CISF. He is survived by his wife and two children,” the police said.

