SPORTSHOCKEY

Hockey stars from Odisha felicitated for their performances at Men’s Junior Asia Cup

NewsWire
0
0

Odisha Sports and Youth Services Minister Tusharkanti Behera on Saturday felicitated hockey stars from Odisha for their performance at Men’s Junior Asia Cup in Oman, where India emerged as the undisputed champions for a record fifth time.

The local heroes from Odisha, Amandeep Lakra, Sudeep Chirmako and Sunit Lakra were felicitated and presented a cash award of Rs. 2 lakh each. All three players are from Sports Hostel Rourkela (Panposh).

Behera expressed his delight at the triumph and extended his heartfelt congratulations to the young hockey players.

“Amandeep, Sudeep, and Sunit have made the entire nation and Odisha proud with their extraordinary performance in the Junior Men’s Asia Cup. Their success serves as an inspiration for aspiring hockey players across the country. I wish them the best of luck in their journey forward and Odisha will always be there to support them,” he said.

The Indian contingent enjoyed an undefeated campaign and pipped Pakistan 2-1 in the final clash. The Odisha lads — Sudeep Chirmako, Amandeep Lakra and Sunit Lakra — featured in all six games of India while Amandeep and Sunit impressed with two goals each.

Speaking on the historic achievement, and the ensuing recognition, Amandeep Lakra said, “It is a great achievement for us to bring home the trophy. It is always nice to feel recognised and I am honoured to receive this award. I will strive harder and bring further glory to India and Odisha.”

The gold medal triumph in the Men’s Junior Asia Cup 2023 not only signifies the remarkable abilities of the Indian team ahead of the Men’s Junior World Cup later this year and is also a testament to Odisha’s role as a key pillar of the Indian hockey ecosystem.

20230617-201402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Sub-junior women’s hockey: U.P, A.P, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh win league matches

    Hockey great Keshav Datt was a great human being too: Gurbux...

    U-21 Women’s Hockey League: Top teams win their matches on Day...

    FIH Pro League: Confident France beat Indian men’s hockey team 5-2