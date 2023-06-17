With 10 teams contesting for the last two places in the Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 in India through the Qualifiers in Zimbabwe set to start from Sunday, former Zimbabwe cricketer Mpumelelo Mbangwa feels the significance of the event is way more important than it really is.

Sri Lanka and the West Indies, previous World Cup winners, will battle alongside hosts Zimbabwe, Ireland, Scotland, Oman, Netherlands, Nepal, the UAE and the USA in the next three weeks to determine who makes the cut for the main event in India.

“It is with great anticipation that I look forward to the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier. The significance of the event cannot be overstated. Whilst there is a nuanced appreciation for each team participating, the competition is a marker for the direction of our great game and requires that each give their best under the intense pressure of expectation.”

“As this plays out on the field, the Zimbabwe cricket fans will bring an electric vibrancy off it which will make any long-distance observer envious, and many a visitor happy to have made the trip. I cannot wait!” Mbangwa was quoted as saying by the ICC, that he will be one of the commentators in the tournament.

His fellow commentator, former West Indies pacer Ian Bishop, is excited to see the intense competition between the ten teams. “The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup continues to be a high watermark for all male cricketers who desire to fulfil lifelong ambitions of competing against the best of their peers.”

“Hence, the ten teams, and the multiplicity of players vying for the two remaining spots to fulfil that dream will once again arouse intense competition, entertainment and mouthwatering drama for players and fans alike.”

“My colleagues and I are eager and privileged to once again be able to cover and relay the stories and excitement of these battles to you over the next three weeks, and eager to finally reveal the eventual victors,” he added.

Other commentators for the World Cup qualifiers include Natalie Germanos, Andy Flower, Ashwell Prince, Carlos Brathwaite, Preston Mommsen, Brian Murgatroyd, Samuel Badree, Niall O’Brien, Ed Rainsford, Russel Arnold, Dirk Nannes and Mitchell McClenaghan.

The matches will be televised within the Indian sub-continent, via the Star Sports 1 channel in India, Nepal, and Bangladesh. Live stream of all 34 games in India will happen via Disney+Hotstar, as well as FanCode.

For the first time in this tournament, DRS will be used from the Super Six stage onwards. The DRS specification includes ball tracking and edge detection technology, provided by Hawk-Eye.

The top three sides in each group will advance to the Super Six stage, with the bottom two sides in each group playing off to decide the seventh to 10th placings. At the Super Six stage, the teams will play the three qualifiers from the other group, with the two results against teams from their group carrying forward from the group stage.

The Super Six stage will commence on June 29, and the top two teams after the Super Six stage will be able to book their tickets to India as the two qualifiers for the Cricket World Cup 2023. They will also play off to be crowned Qualifiers champion in the final on July 9.

