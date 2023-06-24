INDIA

Human trafficker, who sold kidnapped girls to prostitution den in Kolkata, held in Agra

A human trafficker, who along with his associates, used to lure minor and innocent girls from Delhi-NCR and sexually exploited them before selling them to prostitution dens in Kolkata, has been arrested by the Delhi Police’s Crime Branch from Agra, an official said on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Vishal Singh, 39, a resident of Kolkata, was wanted in three states and was on the run since 2019. He had a reward of Rs 50,000 for information leading to his arrest.

Special Commissioner of Police, Crime, Ravindra Singh Yadav said that on November 21, 2019, a case was registered at Mayur Vihar police station after a woman reported that her two daughters are missing from Mayur Vihar Phase-I.

During investigation, the younger daughter was traced and it was disclosed that both the girls were kidnapped by the gang of human traffickers and they were sexually exploited in Uttam Nagar area.

“Later the other daughter of the complainant was also traced and four human traffickers — Naresh Shailesh Tamchikar, Raju Kumar, Shashi Mala, and Kiran were arrested, however, the prime accused Vishal Singh was absconding.

“To evade arrest, the accused was traversing across India, Nepal and Bhutan but he was arrested on the basis of manual and technical inputs from Fatehabad Road, Agra,” the Special CP said.

On interrogation, Singh disclosed that he, along with his associates, hatched the conspiracy to push the victim girls into the flesh trade.

“He used them as bar dancers and prostitutes to earn money. Singh made physical relationships with the innocent girls against their will on the pretext of marriage,” Yadav said.

“Both the girls kidnapped from Delhi, were kept by his trafficking gang members at Uttam Nagar, Delhi. Vishal purchased the elder daughter from Raju Kumar for Rs 2 lakh and had taken her to Kolkata for prostitution,” said the official.

After dropping her in Kolkata, he again came to Delhi in 2020 to buy the younger girl but Raju Kumar demanded more money, so he could not buy her.

“On interrogation, it was found that his family members are also involved in human trafficking and are also wanted,” the Special CP added.

