Indian Navy demonstrate formidable capability in Arabian Sea with aircraft carriers

Amid China’s increasing forays into the Indian Ocean, the Indian Navy carried one of the biggest demonstrations of its formidable capability in recent years by carrying out exercise in the Arabian Sea involving both its aircraft carriers – the INS Vikramaditya and the indigenously built INS Vikrant, along with participation of over 35 aircrafts.

In a series of tweets, the Indian Navy said: “Sky is the limit. Indian Navy undertakes twin-carrier CBG ops with more than 35 aircraft in Arabian Sea, demonstrating its formidable capability in ensuring sustained air ops across the vast maritime expanse and underscoring our commitment to safeguarding India’s national interests.”

“The seamless operational integration of the two aircraft carriers INS Vikramaditya and INS Vikrant as well as fleet ships and submarines is a powerful testament to the pivotal role of sea based air power and India’s role as the preferred security partner in the Indian Ocean and beyond,” it said.

INS Vikramaditya and INS Vikrant, centre-pieces of the exercise, serve as ‘floating sovereign airfields’, providing a launch platform for a wide array of aircraft, including MiG-29K fighter jets, MH60R, Kamov, Sea King, Chetak and ALH helicopters.

20230610-152004

