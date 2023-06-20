WORLD

Italy passes recovery fund reform package, prohibits use as aid to Ukraine

Italy’s parliament gave its approval to a series of measures related to the country’s post-coronavirus recovery package — including one that prevents the use of recovery funds for aid to Ukraine.

Italy remains in line with most of the rest of the EU in supporting Ukraine in its ongoing conflict with Russia. But the latest series of reforms related to the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (NRRP) assures that none of the estimated 200 billion euros ($218 billion) in grants and loans be used to finance Italy’s economic and military aid to Ukraine.

Both houses of parliament have their approval for the initiatives tied to access to the latest tranche of the NRRP funding, which has been delayed pending the approval of the reforms, Xinhua news agency reported.

The terms of the NRRP were approved before the start of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Italy is the largest recipient of post-coronavirus recovery funds in the EU.

The full package of reforms and the final payment of the NRRP is expected to be completed by 2026.

