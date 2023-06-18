WORLD

Jordan condemns Israel’s decision to expand settlements

Jordan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has condemned the Israeli government’s decision to expedite construction and expansion of settlements by granting a “hardline minister control over settlement planning”.

Describing the settlement expansion and displacement of residents as a blatant violation and a grave breach of the international law, Sinan Majali, the ministry spokesman, called for immediate action by the international community to halt Israeli unilateral measures, Xinhua news agency reported, citing a ministry statement.

The Israeli practices also undermine the foundations of peace and the prospects for a two-state solution, Majali said.

20230619-034802

