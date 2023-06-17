SPORTSHOCKEY

Jr men’s hockey nationals: Jharkhand, Puducherry, Punjab score easy wins on Day 6

NewsWire
0
0

Hockey Jharkhand, Le Puducherry Hockey and Hockey Punjab registered victories in their respective matches on Day 6 of the 13th Hockey India Junior Men’s National Championship 2023 at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium, here on Saturday.

In the first match of the day, Hockey Jharkhand defeated the Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu 8-1 in Pool F. Navin Kerketta (3′, 6′) scored a brace and gave a solid start to Hockey Jharkhand. Abhishek Tigga (18′), Atish Dodrai (23′), Deepak Soreng (24′), Sukhnath Guria (49′), Shet Topno (53′) and Flabius Tirkey (55′) scored one goal each to affirm the necessary lead against their opponents. In reply, Anand Y (15′) scored the only goal for the Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu.

In the second match of the day, Le Puducherry Hockey defeated Goans Hockey 5-2 in Pool F. Pravin Kumar (17′, 23′, 52′) scored a hat-trick for Le Puducherry Hockey. Keerthivasan (32′) and captain V. Vimal (34′) also scored one goal each to maintain the acquired lead. On the other side, Nishit Chandreshekar Hegde (28′) and Sandesh Shivaji Honakhande (55′) scored one goal each for Goans Hockey.

Arshdeep Singh (47′, 53′) scored a brace, while Captain Jaswinder Singh (28′), Dilraj Singh (41′), Manmeet Singh (42′), and Sukhwinder Singh (50′) scored a goal each to help Hockey Punjab pick thrash Delhi Hockey 6-2 in a Pool G match. Yogember Rawat (26′) and Pankaj (59′) scored the goals for Delhi Hockey.

Earlier on Friday night, Hockey Association of Odisha blanked Hockey Jammu & Kashmir 10-0 in Pool D. Akash Soreng (3′, 19′, 36′) scored a hat-trick whereas Ritik Kujur (46′, 60′) scored a brace for the Hockey Association of Odisha. Silheiba Lisham (4′), Deepak Minz (22′), Arbin Toppo (26′), Paulus Lakra (48′) and Anmol Ekka (57′) also scored one goal each to help their side secure a win against Hockey Jammu & Kashmir.

In another match, Manipur Hockey hammered Hockey Gujarat 19-0 in Pool D. Gurumayum Dingku Sharma (4′, 10′, 17′, 51′, 57′) stood out to be the top goal scorer. Khangembam Somikant Singh (26, 52′), Talem Priyobarta (22′, 29′) and Captain Thounaojam Ingalemba Luwang (32′, 56′) scored a brace for their side. Thokchom Kingson Singh (27′), Telem Deynick Singh (28′), Harish Singh Leitanthem (35′), Ricky Tonjam (38′), Uttam Singh (43′), Ningthoujam Rohit Singh (49′), Moirangthem Sushanta Singh (53′) and Lisham Max Singh (59′) also scored one goal each to secure a victory against Hockey Gujarat.

In the last match on Friday, Hockey Karnataka defeated Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey 1-0 in Pool E. Nakul Malnad (33′) scored for Hockey Karnataka to register another win in the tournament.

20230617-220603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Olympics will be a fairytale, Rani biggest inspiration: Manpreet

    I have seen glimpses of what this hockey team can achieve:...

    Hockey India Awards: Hardik Singh, Savita named Player of the...

    Women’s inter-department hockey: Railways, SSB lead goal-fest on Day 4