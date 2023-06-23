Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will be felicitated in Pune on Sunday by the Dhangar community under the leadership of NCP chief and Rajya Sabha member Sharad Pawar, an official release from the CM’s office stated.

The felicitation will take place on the occasion of ruler Ahilyadevi birth anniversary.

Pawar had written to Siddaramaiah extending the invitation and congratulating him on the victory of Congress in Karnataka under his leadership. The letter reads, “At the outset, I congratulate you for assuming the charge as the Chief Minister of Karnataka.”

The results of recent Karnataka Legislative Assembly elections have demonstrated the strength of secular forces and have paved the way for a change in the political dynamics of the nation, he added.

“The reverberations of the elections have reached and permeated through Maharashtra and the people here are enthused to welcome and felicitate you in Maharashtra.

“In my public life spanning over five decades, people of Baramati have reposed unstinting faith in me and amongst them the Dhangar community is one of the predominant communities. They have consistently supported me throughout my political career. The same community has taken initiative to invite and felicitate you here in Baramati, Pune.

“The delegation led by Vishwas Deokate, former ZP President of Pune district and the President of Ahilyadevi Vikas Pratishthan, Baramati would like to call on you to extend the invitation for celebration of Ahilyadevi birth anniversary and to felicitate you on this pious occasion. Your August presence as the guest of honour for the function will be highly appreciated.

“I shall be happy if the aforesaid delegation is given an appointment as per your convenience and the invitation is accepted. I do personally invite you on behalf of the community and the people of Maharashtra.”

