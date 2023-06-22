INDIALIFESTYLE

K’taka govt suspends two PDOs after 3 die due to contaminated water

The Karnataka government has suspended two Panchayat development officers (PDOs) attached to Bijakal and Basarihal villages in connection with water contamination cases which have resulted in three deaths, including a 10-year-old girl, and hundreds of people falling ill.

Priyanka Mary, the Commissioner of the department of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) issued the orders on Thursday.

PDOs Ravindra Kulkarni attached to Basarihala panchayat and Nagesh, attached to Bijakal gram panchayat have been suspended pending departmental inquiry. The officers have been charged with showing negligence under the Epidemic Diseases Act.

Including a 10-year-old girl, three deaths were reported in Koppal district of Karnataka due to consumption of contaminated water in the first week of June. The deceased girl, identified as Nirmala Erappa Belagal, a resident of Bijakal village in Kushtagi taluk of Koppal district had developed severe symptoms of vomiting and loose motion and she died in the hospital.

Locals had vented out their ire over the negligence of district authorities after more than 40 persons fell sick.

On June 5, a nine-month-old infant and a 60-year-old woman died in the hospital following the consumption of contaminated water in Basarihala village in Kanakagiri taluk of the district. Local villagers alleged that the drinking water was mixed with the sewage water due to the negligence of the authorities resulting in the tragedy.

The authorities had declared a three-day holiday for school in Basarihala village considering the safety of the children.

