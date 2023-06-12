INDIA

Major fire breaks out at bus stand in Rishikesh

A major fire broke out at the bus stand in Uttarakhand’s Rishikesh where several buses stationed at the bus stand suddenly caught fire, authorities said.

However, no loss of lives were reported in the incident as the police and fire department personnel who reached the spot doused the fire in time.

A large number of buses were arriving at the Rishikesh private bus stand to carry people for the Char Dham Yatra.

Vehicle repairing work is also being done by several shops near the bus stand. When one of the buses were being repaired at the bus stand, a sudden fire broke out in that buse due to which the fire took a formidable form and engulfed the other buses parked nearby.

As high flames started emanating from the fire, the people present nearby started running in fear. The drivers of the buses parked nearby removed their vehicles from the spot, following which the fire department was informed about the incident.

The fire department and the local police reached the spot and doused the fire after a lot of effort. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

