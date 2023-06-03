INDIA

Manish Sisodia meets ailing wife

Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, arrested for alleged corruption in the now-scrapped Delhi Excise policy scam, on Saturday met his ailing wife at their residence.

The Delhi High Court had, on Friday, allowed him to meet his wife.

As per the High Court order, Sisodia can meet his wife from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. but cannot meet the media or anyone outside his family.

Furthermore, the court has also instructed him to stay away from cell phones and the internet.

Sisodia had moved the interim bail plea through his counsel in both the CBI and ED cases, citing his wife’s medical condition as grounds for bail.

The probe agencies have filed charge sheets against the AAP leader in Delhi Excise policy scam.

Earlier, the court had dismissed his bail plea.

