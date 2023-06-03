Tablets have become an integral part of our lives, serving as versatile devices for work, entertainment and everything in between.

In India, the overall tablet market is likely to post a growth of around 5-10 per cent in 2023.

With a plethora of options available in the market, choosing the right tablet can be a daunting task.

Here are the top 5 tablets that one can consider while buying under the Rs 50,000 price range in India.

OnePlus Pad: The OnePlus Pad combines a sleek design with powerful performance. It features an 11.61-inch LCD display with a 144Hz refresh rate, providing smooth visuals and responsive touch interactions. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 processor and 12GB of RAM, it handles resource-intensive applications effortlessly. The tablet offers an impressive 256GB of storage, allowing users to store large files and media content.

The OnePlus Pad comes in Halo Green colour at a price of Rs 39,999.

Apple iPad Mini 6th Gen: The Apple iPad Mini 6th Gen stands out as a powerful and compact tablet. It features an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone technology, delivering vibrant colours and sharp details. Powered by the A15 Bionic chip, this tablet ensures smooth performance and handles demanding tasks effortlessly.

Priced at Rs 49,900, the 64GB ROM with Wi-Fi Only Apple iPad Mini comes available in Pink, Purple, Space Grey and Starlight colour variants.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE: The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE boasts a stunning 12.4-inch full HD display with a 60Hz refresh rate, offering immersive visuals and smooth scrolling. Equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, it delivers snappy performance and handles multitasking with ease. The Tab S7 FE comes with an S Pen, providing a seamless writing and drawing experience.

The tab comes in four colours — Black, Silver, Green, and Pink, at a price of Rs 49,999.

Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Gen 2: The Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Gen 2 is a feature-packed tablet designed for productivity and entertainment. It sports an 11.2-inch 2.5K OLED display with Dolby Vision support, producing vibrant colours and sharp contrast. With its robust battery life and quad-speaker system tuned by JBL, it delivers an immersive audiovisual experience.

The 8GB+256GB variant of Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Gen 2 comes in Storm Grey and Oat colours at a price of Rs 44,999.

Realme Pad X: The Realme Pad X is an affordable yet capable option in the sub-50,000 rupees segment. It features a 10.95-inch WUXGA+ display with vivid colours and good viewing angles. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor and 6GB of RAM, it delivers smooth performance for everyday tasks and light gaming. The tablet offers 128GB of storage and supports expandable storage via a microSD card.

The Wi-Fi+5G Realme Pad X comes in Blue and Grey colour at a price of Rs 27,999.

20230603-113005