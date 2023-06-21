A 58-year-old man has been charged in connection with a sexual assault that occurred at a physiotherapy clinic in Markham.

York police said on that on May 2, officers received information that a victim was sexually assaulted during a session with a formerly registered massage therapist (RMT) at a clinic on New Delhi Drive in Markham.

On June 20, Kurian Mathew was charged with sexual assault.

Mathew has provided services at clinics in Markham and Mississauga and in clients’ private residences, according to police. Investigators believe there are other victims who have not yet reported to police and are releasing his photo, encouraging them to come forward.

A sexual assault includes any non-consensual contact of a sexual nature. York Regional Police would like to encourage anyone who feels they may have been a victim of a sexual assault to come forward and report the incident to police. There is no statute of limitations for sexual offences and offenders can be prosecuted well after the date of the offence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact York Regional Police #5 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7541, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, or leave an anonymous tip online at www.1800222tips.com.