COMMUNITY

Massage therapist operating in Markham and Mississauga charged with sexual assault

CanIndia News Online Editor-Sabrina
0
1

A 58-year-old man has been charged in connection with a sexual assault that occurred at a physiotherapy clinic in Markham.

York police said on that on May 2, officers received information that a victim was sexually assaulted during a session with a formerly registered massage therapist (RMT) at a clinic on New Delhi Drive in Markham.

On June 20, Kurian Mathew was charged with sexual assault.

Mathew has provided services at clinics in Markham and Mississauga and in clients’ private residences, according to police. Investigators believe there are other victims who have not yet reported to police and are releasing his photo, encouraging them to come forward.

A sexual assault includes any non-consensual contact of a sexual nature. York Regional Police would like to encourage anyone who feels they may have been a victim of a sexual assault to come forward and report the incident to police. There is no statute of limitations for sexual offences and offenders can be prosecuted well after the date of the offence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact York Regional Police #5 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7541, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, or leave an anonymous tip online at www.1800222tips.com.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    New online vehicle registration program will allow Ontario car dealerships to...

    Man and 3-year-old child assaulted at Mississauga community centre, police looking...

    3 Mississauga teens arrested for attempting to rob a pharmacy

    Moderna to supply 12 million doses of its Omicron-targeted booster to...