York police has recovered $500,000 worth of stolen jewelry and is looking to locate the owners following the arrest of two people.

In June two suspects were identified as being involved in distraction thefts and robberies within York Region. The suspects, operating an SUV, would approach elderly victims and engage in conversation. During the interactions, the suspects would replace the victims’ real jewelry with cheap costume jewelry. In some instances, they used force and assaulted the victims in an attempt to remove the items.

On June 5, Nicolaie Oinescu and Isaura Alesandru, both 26 and from Toronto, were charged. On June 16, officers executed search warrants and seized over $500,000 worth of stolen jewelry.

Investigators are now attempting to identify the rightful owners and have set up a Flickr album with photos of the recovered items at https://flic.kr/s/aHBqjAJseV.

It’s believed the accused have been operating throughout the Greater Toronto Area, including Hamilton. Investigators are urging other victims, or anyone who recognizes their items, to contact police.

Friends and family who believe a loved one may have been a victim is asked to review the photos at the above link to recover their property.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the York Regional Police #4 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-866-876-5423, extension 7445. Anyone wanting to provide information anonymously can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or provide a tip online at www.1800222tips.com.