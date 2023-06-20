SPORTSFOOTBALLWORLD

Mexico part ways with head coach Diego Cocca

Diego Cocca has been sacked as manager of Mexico’s national team after just seven games in charge, the country’s football federation said.

The announcement followed a poor run of results that included a 3-0 CONCACAF Nations League semifinal defeat to the United States in Las Vegas last Thursday, reports Xinhua.

It comes less than a week before the start of the CONCACAF Gold Cup, with Mexico scheduled to debut in the tournament against Honduras on June 25.

“The natural thing would be to wait for the Gold Cup to end, but there is no time to waste, so I am informing you that I have made the decision to terminate the contract of Diego Cocca and his assistant coaching staff,” said federation president Juan Carlos Rodriguez in a video published by the federation.

Cocca guided Mexico to three wins, three draws and one loss after replacing fellow Argentine Gerardo Martino on February.

