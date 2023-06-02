Microsoft has now again increased AI-powered Bing Chat’s turn limit to 30 chats per session and 300 chats per day.

“Good news, we’ve increased Bing Chat turn limits again to 30 per conversation and 300 per day,” Microsoft CVP of Search & AI, Jordi Ribas tweeted on Thursday.

Over the past couple of months, the tech giant has gradually increased the chatbot’s limit to enhance its usability.

According to Windows Central, while debuting the tool, the company had not placed any limits on the tool.

However, this was short-lived after a number of users began filing reports citing instances in which the tool provided incorrect responses or was outright rude.

This announcement comes nearly a month after Microsoft released Bing Chat as an open preview for everyone to try.

Microsoft is likely to raise this limit in the near future in order to improve the chatbot’s user experience.

In March, Microsoft added “AI-generated stories” for some user searches on its Bing search engine, as it adds more GPT-driven features to its products.

According to the company, Bing will let users craft AI-generated stories that will provide them with multiple ways to consume “bite-sized information through text, images, video, and audio”.

The stories are similar to the ones users see on social media platforms like Instagram or Snapchat.

20230602-171403