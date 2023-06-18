One person was killed as a mine left over from past wars exploded in Afghanistan’s eastern Wardak province, a provincial police officer said on Sunday.

On Saturday afternoon, an Afghan street worker was collecting garbage on the streets of Maidan Shar city, capital of Wardak province, when an explosive device hidden among trash exploded, killing the man on the spot, the official said as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

A similar accident claimed the life of a child and injured two others in Afghanistan’s western Ghor province last Monday.

20230618-124603