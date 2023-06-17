WORLD

Morocco, Israel ink MoU to strengthen cooperation in health sector

Morocco and Israel have inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to strengthen cooperation in the health sector.

The MoU was signed between Moroccan Health Minister Khalid Ait Taleb and the Israeli minister of the Interior and Health Moshe Arbel in the Moroccan capital of Rabat on Friday, Xinhua news agency reported.

A statement by the Moroccan Health Ministry said the MoU would help facilitate the exchange of expertise and best practices in medical and technological innovation, and the fight against non-communicable diseases.

It represents the two countries’ shared commitment to improving the health and well-being of their respective populations, it added.

Since the normalisation of their relations in December 2020, Israel and Morocco have stepped up cooperation in various fields.

In January, the two countries agreed to expand military cooperation in areas including intelligence, air defence and electronic warfare.

