Mortar blast in Somalia kills 25 kids

At least 25 children were killed and several others injured after an unexploded ordnance went off at a playing field near Qoryoley town in southern Somalia, local authorities confirmed.

The incident on Friday was caused by explosive remnants of war like bombs and landmines that children were playing with in an open field in a village, Xinhua news agency quoted Abdi Ahmed Ali, deputy district commissioner of Qoryoley town, as saying.

The town hospital received 22 bodies of the children and two of the wounded died after they were sent to the hospital, Ahmed said, adding that another child died on the way to Mogadishu.

He said the minors were boys between 10 and 15 years old.

20230610-083402

