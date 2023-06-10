LIFESTYLEWORLD

WFP suspends food aid assistance program in Ethiopia

NewsWire
0
0

The World Food Program (WFP) has announced its decision to suspend the food aid assistance program in Ethiopia, citing large-scale aid misappropriation.

In a statement, the UN agency quoting its Executive Director Cindy McCain said food diversion is absolutely unacceptable and that it welcomes the Ethiopian government’s commitment to investigate and hold accountable those responsible for the misappropriation of food aid, reports Xinhua news agency.

“Our first concern is the millions of hungry people who depend on our support, and our teams will work tirelessly with all partners to resume our operations as soon as we can ensure that food reaches the people who need it the most,” the statement said.

It did not specifically mention the name of the entities that had diverted its food aid in the East African country.

“A comprehensive action plan to strengthen safeguards and controls across the country will include WFP and NGO partners working more directly with communities and using technology to select those most in need and verify their identity in real-time,” the statement also said.

It further said that it will strengthen its food tracking system all the way to beneficiary families as well as reinforce the monitoring and reporting of violations by partners and the misuse of food aid.

The UN agency estimates more than 20 million people in Ethiopia affected by the ongoing drought and conflict urgently need humanitarian food assistance.

20230610-084603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Sudan’s warring parties accept 3-day extension of truce

    Sadiya Siddiqui: My role in ‘Barrister Babu’ is very different from...

    What to wear on Rakhi?

    “Haathi Mere Saathi” director Prabhu Solomon: Don’t want to be a...