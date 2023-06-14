INDIA

MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan meets Amit Shah

NewsWire
0
0

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi and discussed the political situation in the state.

Sharing photos of his meeting with Shah, Chouhan on Wednesday tweeted, “Today, meeting the Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi, discussed the development of the state along with the law and order situation in detail. During this conversation, received his sincere guidance on various issues.”

Elections to the state Assembly are to be held in Madhya Pradesh later this year and in view of the preparations for these elections, the ongoing political tussle between the Congress and BJP is continuously on an upswing.

However, the BJP is facing many challenges from within the party. Deepak Joshi, son of former Chief Minister Kailash Joshi, who was one of the founding leaders of the party, quit BJP and joined the Congress last month. On the other hand, on Wednesday, Baijnath Yadav, who is considered a staunch supporter of Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, also left the BJP and joined Congress.

There is also a political tussle between the MLAs who joined the party with Scindia in the state and the old BJP cadre. In view of these critical political circumstances, this meeting of Shivraj with Shah is being considered to be quite significant.

20230615-011003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    DFS Secretary asks banks to raise credit penetration in aspirational districts

    Digital transformation spending in India to reach $85 bn by 2026

    Reconstitute MSP panel, demands Harsimrat Kaur at all-party meeting

    UP: Woman duped of money in ‘click farm’ cyber fraud