Peel police have arrested a Toronto woman in connection to an alleged advanced fee lottery scam that targeted seniors over a 6-month period beginning last August.

Elderly victims from Alberta and Manitoba were led to believe that they had won a lottery prize and had to pay a fee to claim their winnings, police said. They were instructed to send funds via bank transfers as well as to send cash and gift cards via postal service to residential addresses located in Mississauga.

On Monday, June 12, police concluded a criminal investigation concluded into a woman that allegedly received over $50,000 from multiple victims. Abigail Aseani Lindsay, a 27-year-old resident of Toronto, was arrested.

Lindsay was released on an undertaking and will appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton on Monday, July 31, to answer to the charges of Defraud the Public Over $5000 and Possession of Property Obtained by Crime.

Anyone with information about this matter is asked to contact the Fraud Bureau at (905) 453-3311, ext. 3335. Information may also be left anonymously by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or by visiting peelcrimestoppers.ca.