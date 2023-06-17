SCI-TECH

NASA teams up with 7 US companies to advance space capabilities

NewsWire
0
0

NASA announced that it will partner with seven US companies for its upcoming human spaceflight and the commercial low Earth orbit economy.

The companies are Blue Origin, Northrop Grumman Systems Corporation, Sierra Space Corporation, Space Exploration Technologies Corporation, Special Aerospace Services, ThinkOrbital and Vast Space.

“It is great to see companies invest their own capital toward innovative commercial space capabilities, and we’ve seen how these types of partnerships benefit both the private sector and NASA,” Phil McAlister, director of commercial spaceflight at NASA Headquarters in Washington, D.C., said in a statement.

“The companies can leverage NASA’s vast knowledge and experience, and the agency can be a customer for the capabilities included in the agreements in the future. Ultimately, these agreements will foster more competition for services and more providers for innovative space capabilities,” he added.

NASA selected these proposals based on an evaluation of their relevance to achieving the agency’s goals and its ability to provide the requested resources, as well as the feasibility of the company’s business and technical approach. Each party bears the cost of its participation through the agreements.

Blue Origin and SpaceX’s partnership with NASA aims to develop integrated commercial space transportation capability, including Starship, Dragon.

Northrop Grumman is collaborating with NASA to provide autonomous and robotic capabilities for commercial science research and manufacturing capabilities in low Earth orbit.

Sierra Space is tying up with NASA for the development of the company’s commercial low Earth orbit ecosystem, including next-generation space transportation.

Special Aerospace Services is collaborating with NASA on an in-space servicing technology, propulsion, and robotic technology.

ThinkOrbital is collaborating with NASA on the development of ThinkPlatforms — self-assembling, single-launch, large-scale orbital platforms that facilitate a wide array of applications in low Earth orbit, including in-space research, manufacturing, and astronaut missions.

Vast is partnering with NASA on technologies and operations required for its microgravity and artificial gravity stations.

The companies are also part of NASA’s second Collaborations for Commercial Space Capabilities-2 initiative (CCSC-2) — designed to advance commercial space-related efforts through NASA contributions of technical expertise, assessments, lessons learned, technologies, and data.

The first Collaborations for Commercial Space Capabilities selections in 2014 supported development of four collaborations associated with commercial rockets, spacecraft, and spacesuits.

20230617-131003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    CSIR develops new variety of peppermint

    US warns of fragile semiconductor supply chain as chip inventory falls

    Neil Armstrong gave pep talk to telecom executives in mid 1990s:...

    AI helps identify new antibiotic than can take one of three...