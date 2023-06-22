New Delhi, June 22 (IANSlife) The NCPA Summer Fiesta is a longstanding tradition that offers arts and cultural experiences for children during the holidays. This community-focused festival aims to inspire and empower young minds by providing interactive workshops conducted by local and national talent in areas such as acting, public speaking, music, and writing. The Summer Fiesta not only provides entertainment but also promotes the value of performing arts by offering high-quality workshops that are affordable for families.

The 2023 edition comes with a vibrant mix of workshops, plays, and screenings for young minds and a day full of activities that celeb the environment.

Gurleen Judge who is conducting A Dream ‘Staged’ thinks it’s important to cultivate the habit of going to a theatre in the younger generation says, “Children are naturally curious and have a logical mind. They want to know how did that happen. For them the idea of creating a play is exciting. For the theatre makers, it’s an urgent need and important task to be able to talk to younger people. We are really trying to do two things here – one is to build a young generation of theatre practitioners and also the future generation of audiences. This is our attempt to get people to come to the theatre to experience it.”

Komal Narwani who is a part of the famous Amar Chitra Katha – Tinkle team is conducting a storytelling workshop and emphasises that communication is an important skill to acquire at an early age shares, “Writing or oral story is one of the oldest forms of art. when a child learns this art form of narrating stories, it is a wonderful way to dig inside their mind to see what they feel and what they learn. what they know and how they interpret their words. it’s a wonderful way of self-expression and also something that helps parents, teachers, and others understand and learn from children because their viewpoint or perspective is really different and amazing. We need to have that window and that window is storytelling.”

As NCPA is gearing up to have a fun and exciting holiday for your children, this time around they are also bringing in a social cause with Kids for Tiger with Sanctuary Nature Foundation.

(IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)

20230622-131206