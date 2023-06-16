SPORTSTENNISWORLD

Nottingham Open: Murray reaches quarterfinals with a seventh straight win on grass

Former world No. 1 British player Andy Murray continued his fine form as he wrapped up his seventh straight win on grass, beating Hugo Grenier of France to reach the quarterfinals of the Rothesay Nottingham Open.

Murray, who has won 12 of his past 13 Challenger-level matches, defeated Frenchman 6-3, 7-5 to reach the last eight, here on Thursday.

Murray won 68 percent of points behind his second serve, compared to Grenier’s 37 percent, and will next face Swiss player Dominic Stricker, who ousted home hope Ryan Peniston 6-4, 6-2.

A semifinalist at last year’s ATP Finals, the 20-year-old Stricker has collected two Challenger Tour trophies this season, Rovereto and Prague.

Murray has also triumphed twice on the Challenger Tour in 2023. Last month, the former World No. 1 was crowned champion at the Aix-en-Provence Challenger 175, where he defeated Tommy Paul in the final. Last Sunday, Murray returned to the winners’ circle in Surbiton after dropping just one set all tournament.

After winning in Surbiton, the Brit is going in pursuit of his third Challenger title in two months as he continues his Wimbledon preparations.

The 36-year-old Brit hoping to be seeded at the grass-court major which would require him to move up 12 ranking spots.

20230616-115006

    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

