INDIASPORTSTENNIS

I’m ready to do great results on grass, says Carlos Alcaraz after reaching first quarterfinal on grass

NewsWire
0
0

World No. 2 tennis player Carlos Alcaraz has said his expectations have changed and he is ready to go for “great results” on grass after reaching his first grass-court quarterfinal ahead of his Wimbledon tilt.

The Spaniard has undoubtedly been a dominant force on both the hard and clay courts over the past 18 months, having clinched seven of his 10 ATP titles on the clay and the remaining three on hard courts.

But his experience on the grass lays thin, having only played eight matches on the surface in his young career.

Alcaraz quickly found his footing on the surface, securing two victories in West London this week, including his triumph over Jiri Lehecka on Thursday to enter the last eight of the Queen’s Championships for the first time.

“After this match, this level, the expectations change. I’think I’m ready to do great results here on grass. Playing my first quarterfinal here, I’m going to enjoy it. I’m enjoying every single second here, and of course, I will go into the next round with a lot of confidence and I will go for it.

“Playing these kinds of matches, the level that I played — I’m ok with that. I feel really comfortable here on grass so I’m really happy getting experience on grass, getting hours. Knowing that I have this level, I’m really happy about it,” Alcaraz was quoted by Eurosport.

Alcaraz will next play former World No.3 Grigor Dimitrov for a place in the semifinal.

The youngster is pursuing more than his first grass-court title this week. If he triumphs at Queen’s Club, he will reclaim World No. 1 in the ATP Rankings from Novak Djokovic on Monday.

20230623-162005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Chenab Bridge: A symbol of development and prosperity in Kashmir valley

    Vijay Babu slips out of Dubai? Red Corner notice to be...

    CWG Federation CEO Katie Sadleir among global sports administrators to discuss...

    Construction to resume, all trucks allowed in Delhi NCR