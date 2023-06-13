INDIA

Oppn will get enough time during monsoon session of Assembly: Goa Speaker

Goa Assembly Speaker Ramesh Tawadkar said on Tuesday that the opposition will get enough time to discuss the state’s issues during the monsoon session of the House, which is likely to commence in the third week of July.

“Normally, the monsoon session commences between the third and fourth week of July and lasts for 15 to 20 days, as per government business. This session will be lengthy, which would give enough time to opposition benches to discuss the issues facing the state,” Tawadkar said.

He added that the dates for the monsoon session may be declared in the next three days.

“Mostly, it could commence from third week of July,” Tawadkar said.

On many occasions, the opposition parties in Goa have alleged that the ruling party suppresses their voice by curtailing the duration of the Assembly session.

There are seven opposition MLAs in the 40-member Goa Assembly.

Earlier in March, the opposition parties had slammed the BJP government for curtailing the five-day budget session to four days on the pretext of ‘Ram Navami’ celebrations.

