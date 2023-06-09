WORLD

Over 67% students pass university entrance exam in Myanmar

Myanmar’s Ministry of Education said on Friday that 67.87 per cent of students have passed their university entrance exam for the 2022-2023 academic year.

A total of 161,850 students took the exam for the current academic year, reports Xinhua news agency.

Of them, 109,851 students passed the exam, the Ministry said.

This year’s pass rate was up, as compared to 46.88 percentage points from the 2021-2022 academic year, official data showed.

Myanmar held the nationwide matriculation exam for the 2022-2023 academic year in March this year with 863 exam centres, including five overseas exam centers.

From the overseas exam centers, 10 students passed the matriculation exam, with a passing rate of 90.91 per cent, the Ministry figures showed.

According to the Ministry, 4,108 students, or 63.86 per cent of entrants, in Myanmar’s capital Nay Pyi Taw passed the exam this year, while 15,285 students, or 64.20 per cent of entrants, in Yangon region passed.

In Myanmar, students take the matriculation examination before joining universities.

A high score in the exam is needed to enroll in the Southeast Asian country’s famous higher education institutions.

