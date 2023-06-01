PML-N leader Mian Javed Latif has claimed that Pakistan state institutions have evidence of the involvement of “foreign hands” in May 9 vandalism, as per media reports.

“State institutions have evidence of [involvement of] foreign hands and on whose directions all that was done,” he said while addressing the media in Lahore.

Latif also alleged that the PTI had been training its supporters for the past year for attacking military installations in case of PTI chief Imran Khan’s arrest, Dawn reported.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister Attaullah Tarar has said that “no leniency” will be given to those involved in the violent protests of May 9.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, he said that the miscreants are “not deserving of any leniency” and no leniency will be provided “no matter how much propaganda they do.”

He reiterated the government’s stance that the women who were detained in jails were being provided all their rights and that any mistreatment “could not even be imagined,” Dawn reported.

Tarar further said that if the “few people who were deceived by Imran Khan” were to be released, then all criminals behind hideous crimes – such as rape, murder and abductions – must be released as well.

20230601-173605