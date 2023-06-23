BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Production of Green mussel increased in North Kerala: CMFRI

NewsWire
0
0

Production of Green mussel (kallummakkaya) in the North Kerala districts of Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod registered a substantial increase in 2022, according to the ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI).

While the production from farming recorded 160 per cent increase last year compared to 2021, a 15 per cent increase was registered in the landings of green mussels from the sea.

Increase in the availability of mussel spats (seeds) in the sea caused many entering the mussel farming enterprises which consequently helped increase the production from culture.

However, CMFRI scientists observed that rise in production did not help mussel farmers and pickers reap proportional income owing to slump in the price.

In order to solve this issue, CMFRI suggested focusing on developing value-added products from the green mussel.

The report was presented at a stakeholder workshop held at CMFRI’s Regional Station in Kozhikode.

According to CMFRI, marine fish landings of the region during the 2022 calendar year there was a 38 per cent increase over 2021 as the total production touched 1.99 lakh tonnes.

The northern region contributed 29 per cent to Kerala’s marine fish landings which was 6.87 lakh tonnes in 2022.

Dr K.Vinod, Head of the Regional Station, Kozhikode said that habitat degradation in estuaries are affecting the coastal fish production.

“Sand bar formation in the bar mouth of the estuaries causes disruption of natural flow of water and environmental balance affecting the fish resources. Restoration of the estuarine ecosystem and mangrove wetlands are also crucial for healthy marine fish production in the coastal waters,” said Vinod.

However fishermen expressed their concern over the recent trend of fall in price for export shrimp varieties.

They said that ways for utilising the prospects of deep sea resources should be explored.

For them, extensive exploitation of seer fish in an unscientific manner would harm the sustainability of the resources.

They also demanded that Malabar region be given proper representation in policymaking and fisheries infrastructure support.

20230623-160602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Delhi HC to hear all pending Amazon, Future Group pleas together...

    Samsung to borrow over $15 bn from display unit for investment

    Rising interest rates to impact home sales for short term

    ‘No rationalisation but there could be upgradations post PVR-INOX amalgamation’