Logistics solution provider Shiprocket on Friday announced the integration of the Shiprocket seller app with ONDC (Open Network for Digital Commerce).

With the help of Shiprocket’s seller app, the Shopify-powered stores of independent e-commerce merchants will be instantly discoverable on the ONDC network.

The company also aims to provide a seamless onboarding and post-support experience to sellers on ONDC, enabling an additional demand channel for sellers at a low cost.

“This seller app is our testament to enabling e-commerce for merchants and being their partner in growth from every nook and corner of BHARAT. With the nation marching towards the India@100 dream, we are all set to bolster that growth by equipping the MSME sector with transformative ways of connecting with consumers,” Shiprocket’s CEO & Co-Founder, Saahil Goel, said in a statement.

Moreover, the company said, with the help of Shiprocket’s seller app, the merchant stores will be instantly discoverable on the ONDC network.

“With the e-commerce wave sweeping through the country, we are on a mission to level the playing field for online and offline sellers to ride this wave of success. In this pursuit of enabling ease of doing business for sellers, Shiprocket’s seller app will help them to sell their products on ONDC in a way that is seamless, secure, and cost-effective,” T Koshy, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, ONDC, said in a statement.

The company further mentioned that the seller app will streamline order management, and inventory tracking, and provide easy identification of ONDC orders, allowing sellers to monitor their growth effectively.

20230623-160003