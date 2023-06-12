Real Madrid defender Nacho Fernandez has confirmed that he will sign a new one-year contract with the club.

The 33-year-old Nacho has spent his entire career with Real Madrid since joining as an 11-year-old, and although he is rarely the first choice, his ability to play across the back four means he has made 319 appearances for the first team since his debut in 2013.

Nacho’s contract expires at the end of June and it had been thought he could take the opportunity of a free transfer to move elsewhere, with Villarreal and Inter Milan mentioned in the Spanish press as possible destinations, but speaking on the Spanish TV network, RTVE, Nacho said he would be staying where he is, reports Xinhua.

“I am going hand in hand with my club and my family,” he said. “There are always offers, but I have decided to stay for another year and I am very happy with the decision and I want to stay with Real Madrid,” added the defender.

Nacho is currently with the Spain national team squad, to prepare for Thursday’s UEFA Nations League semifinal against Italy.

“We are all together and united here, not just the coach (Luis de la Fuente), who is optimistic and dedicated, and between the young players here and the veterans, we can win the Nations League,” he commented.

