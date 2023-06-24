INDIALIFESTYLE

Rediscover Japan from a historic Gassho home

New Delhi, June 24 (IANSlife) Situated on the shores of the Sho River and surrounded by high, rugged mountains, the nine-home village of Suganuma is one of the most beautiful and charming places in Japan. It is also one of the country’s best kept secrets.

This summer, Airbnb is offering guests the opportunity to experience this World Heritage Site in a way no one else has in over 20 years – with an overnight stay in one of its historic homes.

With great support from Nanto City and the Nakashima family – fifth generation locals – are listing their centuries-old, thatched-roof house on the platform, the travel platform will enable guests to explore Suganuma village in an incredibly authentic way.

Following three years of travel restrictions, lockdowns and isolation, locals and travellers alike are seeking connection with the world around them. In a recent survey, over 60 percent of respondents said they felt travelling on the platform provided a closer connection to the local culture than staying in a hotel or resort. Often regarded as a “hidden village” because it is without tourist accommodations (and typically, only residents are permitted to enter after dusk), Suganuma is a cultural time capsule. This unique Airbnb stay offers guests the opportunity to experience the village in a way that upholds its traditions and preserves its heritage for generations to come.

The village’s Gassho-zukuri style farmhouses, like the Nakashimas’ family home, are particular to the region, with their pitched, thatched roof structures enabling these homes to withstand heavy winter snowfall and the test of time. The thatching technique is a local tradition that requires a great deal of time and effort, so locals work together based on the system of yui, the spirit of mutual support, in which Suganuma and its preservation are rooted.

“We are honored to offer a truly unique experience in Suganuma village, a World Heritage Site, through our collaboration with Airbnb. The rich history and vibrant culture of this charming small town, coupled with the warm hearts of the people who live there, will make for a fascinating and restorative stay. We hope this campaign brings attention to this beautiful destination for both Japanese residents and guests from around the world,” said Mikio Tanaka, Mayor of Nanto City, Toyama Prefecture.

“I am delighted to open my family’s home for a unique stay that will enable guests to enjoy the traditional life of our beautiful village of Suganuma. Through our collaboration with Airbnb, my family and I look forward to providing guests with unique experiences that have been part of our village for centuries,” commented Shinichi Nakashima, Airbnb Host.

20230624-202602

