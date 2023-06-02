RJD MLA Mukesh Raushan has levelled corruption allegations against SHO of Sadar police station in Hajipur and threatened to stage a ‘dharna’ if the accused is allowed to go scot-free.

“Sadar SHO Asmit Kumar has alleged links with liquor mafias, sand mafias, land mafias and others. He is making a lot of money through illegal means and refuses to register FIRs without bribes,” Raushan alleged.

“Senior officials of police and district magistrate of Vaishali have been informed about his misdeeds. If they fail to take action against him, we will be forced to sit on a ‘dharna’ in front of the district magistrate’s office,” Raushan stated.

Though on several occasions, Leaders of Opposition have complained against the highhandedness of bureaucrats, this could be the first time when an RJD MLA has levelled corruption charges against a police officer.

