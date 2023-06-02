INDIAWORLD

Chinese censors remove protest site in Beijing from online maps

Chinese censors scrubbing the internet of any words or symbols that could be used to reference the Tiananmen Square massacre in the run-up to Sunday’s anniversary have a new target in their sights: a bridge in Beijing where a rare protest was staged last year, as per media reports.

As the 34th anniversary of the 1989 massacre approaches, anyone searching in Chinese for Sitong Bridge on Baidu maps will draw a blank.

On October 13, 2022 white banners with large red characters criticising the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) were hung over the bridge near Beijing’s university district in advance of a major CCP congress, The Guardian reported.

According to pictures posted on social media, the road sign for Sitong Bridge has been removed. Searches on Baidu for Sitong Bridge return the message: “No related places were found.”

It is still possible to search for the bridge using the traditional Chinese characters used in Hong Kong and Taiwan, rather than the simplified characters used on the mainland. And it is still possible to find related locations, such as ‘Sitong Bridge East’ – a nearby bus stop – on Baidu.

October’s Sitong Bridge banners called for “freedom”, “respect” and the right to be “citizens, not slaves,” as well as the removal of Xi Jinping, China’s leader, who was about to begin an unprecedented third term as the CCP’s general secretary. The man responsible for the banners, Peng Lifa, was detained by police shortly after they appeared and has not been seen since, The Guardian reported.

He has come to be known as Bridge Man, a reference to the Tank Man of the Tiananmen Square protests in 1989.

Peng’s stunt precipitated the White Paper protests, which called for an end to the zero-Covid policy that swept Chinese cities in late November and early December. It was a period of mass unrest the likes of which have not been seen in China since 1989, The Guardian reported.

The Tiananmen Square massacre is one of the most sensitive topics in China. Discussion of the event, in which hundreds of protesters who had been calling for political reform were killed by the People’s Liberation Army, is strictly controlled.

