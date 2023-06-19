WORLD

S.Korea’s special troops join UN peacekeeping exercise in Mongolia

NewsWire
0
0

The South Korean Army’s Special Warfare Command is participating in a multinational UN peacekeeping exercise in Mongolia to enhance their combined operational capabilities, the armed service said on Monday.

Thirty-five personnel from the command have joined the Khaan Quest exercise that kicked off Monday and continues through July 2. A total of 1,100 personnel from 35 countries, including the US, India and Qatar, will attend it, the Army was quoted as saying by Yonhap news agency.

Participants are to focus on honing their skills for peacekeeping missions, such as responding to improvised explosive devices, treating casualties and escorting convoys, as well as carrying out operations for humanitarian support.

“Troops plan to strengthen their combined operational capabilities and capabilities to conduct peacekeeping missions while training with multinational forces under scenarios that could occur during overseas peacekeeping operations,” the Army said in a press release.

The US and Mongolian militaries launched the combined exercise in 2003. The South Korean military first joined it in 2006, when it was expanded into a multinational peacekeeping program.

Since 2019, South Korea has sent the Special Warfare Command in odd-numbered years and the Marine Corps in even-numbered years to the exercise.

20230619-080404

